FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU watchdog pushes for clearing house resolution plans
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

EU watchdog pushes for clearing house resolution plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s top securities watchdog is pushing for more action on drawing up plans to wind down central derivatives clearing houses (CCPs) that run into financial trouble.

Spurred by the collapse of the investment bank Lehman Brothers in the financial crisis, international regulators have urged global banks to plan how to handle their own insolvencies to limit the damage to the financial system.

But as banks advance their plans, dubbed “living wills” by some, systemically critical CCPs are falling behind.

“One element we still need to work on is the recovery and resolution of CCPs,” said Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority. “CCPs are in the slipstream of the debate over banks.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.