Vicenza ABS keeps door open for EU support

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza is preparing its new securitisation with half an eye on the European schemes to boost SME lending. Banks marketing the deal committed to a limited sale of the bonds until 2014 to support secondary market performance, but wrote in an exemption for “sales to any development agencies or supranational institutions”.

This commitment means that if official EU institutions come up with any SME support scheme which involves buying securitisations, BPVi can be first into the scheme.

The bank is sitting on the fence, raising as much market-based funding as it can do economically but leaving the door open to cheaper funding from the official sector using the same structure.

Mario Draghi and Benoit Coeure of the ECB have both given speeches this week updating on the shape of the scheme.

Draghi said that a number of options were being explored, including the provision of guarantees, credit enhancement of SME loan pools to revive structured credit markets over a longer time horizon, and purchases of ABS by the Commission and the European Investment Bank.

He said joint risk-sharing instruments from the Commission and EIB would combine the lending capacity of the EIB and the EIF, as well as resources from national promotional banks, to finance special activities in EU priority areas.

An outline paper from the EIB and Commission proposed using EU structural funds to provide guarantees on a voluntary basis, with member states advised to pool their unused structured funds to achieve maximum leverage.

MAKING A COMMITMENT

BPVi’s deal, Berica PMI, is a securitisation of Italian SME loans - exactly the market which the ECB and European authorities are hoping to revive.

The portfolio features EUR1.57bn of SME loans and the Italian bank will structure EUR1bn of senior notes from this portfolio. It will sell at least EUR500m of these, according to an update from leads Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Societe Generale. They said the deal was 2.1 times subscribed on Thursday afternoon, though part of this comes from orders related to Barclays and Societe Generale.

BPVi will retain any notes it does not sell. These securities can then be used as collateral for repo in the private market or at the ECB, or sold on later.

Investors attending the roadshow asked for a commitment from BPVi not to sell these spare bonds on immediately, a source in the deal said, because the bank has been very active in placing secondary market “block” trades in previously retained RMBS.

It sold EUR600m of Berica 8 and EUR940m of Berica ABS late in 2012. These bonds were not syndicated broadly, but were shopped around to dealers. The trading desks then had the chance to ask for investor precommitments and put together a bid for the block.

If BPVi were to place up to another EUR500m in the market outside the syndication process, dealers would back off their bids on the placed A1X bonds, so investors which had bought the deal would see a mark-to-market loss and struggle to exit their positions.

It has therefore committed not to sell the spare bonds until 2014, except through a repo or to development institutions and supras.

PRICE IS RIGHT

BPVi’s securitisation notes are being marketed with a coupon of 240bp over three-month Euribor - competitive for an SME securitisation but a symptom of the market’s distress. The 1.76-year senior notes on offer are rated AA (hi)/AA+ by DBRS and Fitch, well above the A (low)/BBB+ rated Italian sovereign. However, Italian 5yr CDS is at 243.33bp.

BPVi has BB+/BB- senior unsecured ratings, meaning ABS is an unusually favourable funding instrument - it gets little uplift from the dual-recourse structure of covered bonds, and it would be a challenge to move a senior unsecured issue in difficult markets.

BPVi mandated Banca IMI, Deutsche, RBS and UBS to roadshow a senior unsecured issue back in June, but it was hit by poor market conditions and postponed. The issuer continues to monitor the market. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)