Egypt says resumes Brazilian meat imports
CAIRO, March 25 Egypt has resumed imports of Brazilian meat, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, two days after it said it was suspending them until the meat was confirmed safe for consumption.
BRUSSELS, March 23 Police in the northern Belgian city of Antwerp said on Thursday they had detained a man who tried to enter the main pedestrianised shopping street in a car at high speed, adding security in the city would be stepped up.
"At about 11 a.m. this morning a vehicle entered De Meir at high speed due to which pedestrians had to jump away," a police spokesman told a news conference, referring to the street name.
He added the driver was later arrested and additional police and military personnel had been deployed to the centre of Antwerp, but did not give any further details. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)
CAIRO, March 25 Egypt has resumed imports of Brazilian meat, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, two days after it said it was suspending them until the meat was confirmed safe for consumption.
PARIS, March 25 Two men were jailed and put under formal investigation overnight on suspicion of helping a man who attacked an army patrol at a Paris airport a week ago, a judicial source said on Saturday.