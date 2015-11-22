FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus quizes group suspected of Islamist link
November 22, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Cyprus quizes group suspected of Islamist link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Police in Cyprus were questioning six French-speaking men on Sunday amid suspicions three of them had links with Islamist groups, authorities said.

The men aged between 25 and 32 arrived in Cyprus on Saturday on a budget flight from Basel in Switzerland. They were detained upon arrival at the country’s Larnaca airport on suspicions about the purpose of their trip, the state Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

An Interpol alert suggested that three of the men, two of Turkish origin and one of Algerian origin, could be ‘close to Islamic movements’, CNA reported. The individuals said said they had planned to holiday in Cyprus.

It was likely that they would be sent back to Switzerland on Monday, CNA aid.

Other European capitals have stepped up security since 130 people were killed in a wave of attacks in Paris on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Adrian Croft)

