European authorities working on SME funding plans - EC's Tajani
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
May 14, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

European authorities working on SME funding plans - EC's Tajani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - European Commission vice-president Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday that the EC was working with the European Investment Bank and the European Central Bank on initiatives to use more funds to finance businesses, especially smaller ones.

“There are many ideas ... we are working well with the EIB and the ECB to use more money to go directly to businesses, especially small and medium-size ones,” Tajani, who is responsible for industry at the EC, said at a conference in Madrid.

