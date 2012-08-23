Europe's top quality borrowers advised to hasten issuance plans

LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - European sovereign, supranational and agency borrowers are being urged to bring forward syndicated funding initiatives scheduled for September because of looming headline risk.

The European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have both made an early return to the markets this week ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, European Stability Mechanism ruling and Dutch elections all scheduled for early September.

Meanwhile, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) sent a request for proposals to banks for a bond issue on Wednesday. Market officials are urging the euro rescue fund to pull the trigger early next week, saying that a 10-year or 15-year would be the natural maturity.

The urgency to execute deals before a potentially destabilising ECB meeting on September 6 is palpable, but the EFSF will also be cognisant of the two undersubscribed euro-denominated trades this week - a tap of EIB’s September 2021s and a new 10-year BNG benchmark.

“There is a desire to pre-empt volatility by getting deals away as soon as possible, but because spreads have ground so low there is not a lot of value in the sector resulting in mixed reaction to recent deals,” said one market observer.

In EFSF’s favour is the degree of flexibility it has in picking its issuance window, unlike the European Union (EU) which will may have to issue a number of bonds to meet payments for Portugal and Ireland in September.

Speaking to IFR following its last issue in June, Herbert Barth, the EU’s senior borrowing adviser, said: “We may be obliged to break up the total issuance amount planned for September /October - the EUR2bn for Portugal and EUR1bn for Ireland - because both countries have a roadmap that in terms of timing looks a bit different.”

“We may be obliged to do one transaction in September and then another in October, but, as of today, our preference would be for one EUR3bn benchmark issue,” he added.

On the sovereign front, the Republic of Finland is the only country that has strongly indicated it will return to the markets in the second half of the year.

In its most recent quarterly review dated June 29, it stated: “A second euro benchmark syndication is likely to take place in the second half of the year. A new 10-year benchmark issue is being contemplated, but market conditions at the time will affect the choice of maturity.”

As well as the regular supply from agency issuers like KfW and EIB which have the largest funding programmes, there is plenty of other scheduled supply both in euros and dollars.

Germany’s Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, the WestLB bad bank, has an outstanding mandate for a five-year euro benchmark after meeting investors in August via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and LBBW.

FMS Wertmanagement, the Hypo Real Estate bad bank, has also sent a request for proposals to banks for a euro benchmark issue. One SSA syndicate official confirmed the issuer was looking at different maturity options from four-years through to 10-years.

Market rumour is that another German agency, Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Foerderbank (L-Bank), is also targeting a five-year euro issue in the near future.

In dollars, Holland’s Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten has mandated one undisclosed institution to lead a roadshow in the US during September. Although the roadshow is not deal specific, BNG told IFR its aim is to execute a five-year US dollar trade in the coming months.