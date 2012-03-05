EU's Barroso says sure Spain will honour commitments

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Monday he was confident Spain would fulfil its EU budget discipline commitments despite setting itself a softer deficit target than originally planned.

Addressing reporters during a visit to Vienna, Barroso said the Commission had not yet seen Spain’s 2012 budget and needed more information about the “slippage” Madrid had in 2011 so he could not comment in detail.

But he added: “I have no doubts that the government will honor its commitments with respect to the stability and growth pact.”