Spanish bailout fund use reasonable option-Nowotny

VIENNA, June 6 (Reuters) - Any Spanish request to tap European bailout funds would be a “reasonable option” that could help restore confidence in the country’s banking sector, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian television.

Asked in an interview whether Spain should seek outside help, Nowotny said: “I think that is a reasonable option ... That is why the safety net is there, and I think that would then strengthen confidence in Spanish banks.”

Some Spanish banks such as Bankia had got into trouble, but there were also very good Spanish banks that were being affected by the problem cases, he said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)