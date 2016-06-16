FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bank stocks touch lowest level since August 2012
June 16, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Euro zone bank stocks touch lowest level since August 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone banking sector touched its lowest level since August 2012 on Thursday, hit over uncertainty surrounding an upcoming referendum on Britain's EU membership.

The Euro STOXX bank index was down 1.8 percent, having touched its lowest level since August 7 2012, with the likes of Deutsche Bank hitting all-time lows.

The sector has fallen 6 of the last 7 sessions, and is down 16 percent already this month. Next week's referendum on EU membership is making investors in the region's banks nervous, in an environment where profitability and margins were already under strain from record-low interest rates. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
