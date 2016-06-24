FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European share trading volumes surge on Friday - Bats Europe
June 24, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

European share trading volumes surge on Friday - Bats Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Pan-European equity trading volume surged to 90.5 billion euros ($100 billion) by 1345 GMT on Friday, nearly double the recent full-day trading average, following a vote by Britons to leave the European Union, according to data compiled by Bats Europe.

Turnover on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index hit 20.5 billion euros, against a daily average of around 10 billion euros, according to the largest European stock exchange by value of shares traded.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down more than 5 percent in afternoon trading.

$1 = 0.9013 euros Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar

