Columbia Threadneedle removes equity "overweight" for 1st time in 5 yrs

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Columbia Threadneedle Investments said it cut its equity exposure to "neutral" from "overweight" for the first time in five years, saying the present rally appeared unjustified given the underlying economic fundamentals.

Mark Burgess, Chief Investment Officer EMEA and global head of equities at the firm, said there were a number of headwinds facing the UK economy as it detaches itself from the European Union over the coming years. This would likely reduce economic activity in the UK and impact domestic profits.

"Moreover, at some stage we are going to have to contemplate the possible impacts on the broader economy of the U.S. election result, while disharmony could yet break out within the European Unionm," Burgess told clients.

"Against this backdrop of growing global risks - which does not feel like the backdrop to positive equity returns - we have decided to take equities back to neutral across our asset allocation portfolios, after favouring the asset class for over five years," he added.

The asset manager reduced its exposure to "neutral" from "overweight" in Europe ex UK, the UK and Asia ex-Japan. It increased its exposure to the U.S. and emerging markets up to "neutral" from "underweight".

While European equities were 29 percent below their pre-global financial crisis peak, in dollar total return terms, Burgess saw risks for earnings growth against the backdrop of broader monetary policy easing from the European Central Bank and the "Italian banking system's issues". (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash. Edited by Mike Dolan)