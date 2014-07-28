FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend losses, traders cite U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 28, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

European shares extend losses, traders cite U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - European shares extended their losses and a key index hit a new intraday low Monday afternoon, with traders citing weaker monthly readings for new business and employment growth in the U.S. services sector.

Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 61.0 in July, unchanged from June and above expectations for a reading of 59.8.

The services sector continued to add employees, though at a slower pace. The employment index fell from 56.1, the fastest rate on record, to 52.8 in July. The new business subcomponent also fell from June’s record level.

“The U.S. PMI was slightly softer (than expected),” said Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, though he said this was against a backdrop of broadly subdued market activity ahead of a busy week for earnings and other data.

Other U.S. data also showed a 1.1 percent fall in June pending home sales. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.