INVESTMENT FOCUS-European earnings outlook darkens post-Brexit

* Financials lead post-Brexit hit to European earnings

* Bank weakness could dent credit growth, hit demand

* European EPS: reut.rs/29kN2GH

* Heat map by sector on EPS, revenues: reut.rs/29u0bB5

By Vikram Subhedar

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Two weeks after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, the already bleak outlook for corporate profits in the region has darkened, with near-term concerns focused on the health of banks.

As earnings season gets underway in the United States next week, with European firms set to follow later in the month, analysts are scrambling to adjust their models for the slump in sterling that followed the June 23 Brexit referendum, weaker consumer confidence and an expected hit to economic growth.

Expectations for European companies' earnings this year are 3.5 percent below pre-Brexit forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters data, putting annual profits on course for their fourth decline in five years.

Financials, which have borne the brunt of the sell-off in Europe, have seen the sharpest cuts, with earnings forecasts for region's major banks, insurers and asset managers slashed more than 5 percent in the past two weeks.

European banks have lost more than a fifth of their value this year.

Turbulence in financial markets has sent bond yields spiralling lower, which in turn has hit banks' investment income, while higher regulatory costs and large fines are squeezing their profit margins.

Weaker bank earnings could hurt lending and broader demand, suggesting the next cycle of earnings downgrades is just getting started.

"Europe is a bank-financed economy and when they get squeezed like they are now they won't lend," said Artur Baluszynski, head of research at investment firm Henderson Rowe.

VALUE TRAP

In Britain, the effects of the Brexit vote are already starting to show.

A survey on Friday showed consumer confidence suffered one of its biggest drops in 21 years after the referendum while the country's largest department store chain expressed concern over the pound's plunge to a 31-year low against the dollar. Consumer spending is a key driver of the British economy.

Banks including Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are now forecasting a mild recession in Britain in the second half of this year or by early 2017. Goldman sees companies and households delaying spending, leaving real estate, travel and leisure, banks and the autos sectors vulnerable, and has warned that current earnings estimates are still not reflecting the expected slowdown in growth.

Shares of European firms which have a significant portion of their sales in Britain, such as Ryanair and staffing firm Adecco, have started underperforming the broader market since the referendum.

The U.S. bank says for sectors most affected by a slowdown in UK investment spending, earnings estimates could realistically fall by 10-20 percent.

A further deterioration in profits would mean that European earnings will definitely contract for a second successive year.

The energy sector in Europe is the only one to see earnings estimates up since before the referendum although that is largely due to the British oil majors, for which offshore earnings become more valuable in sterling terms.

Other sectors are firmly in the red since the referendum.

"A lot of investors over the past few years have invested in Europe hoping for an earnings recovery. Unfortunately, it risks becoming a value trap," said Henderson Rowe's Baluszynski.