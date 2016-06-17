FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Euronext prepares for volatility surge in week of UK's EU vote
June 17, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Euronext prepares for volatility surge in week of UK's EU vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in 2nd paragraph)

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Friday it would take special measures in anticipation of higher volatility and trading volumes expected in the run-up to and following next week’s referendum in Britain on its membership of the European Union.

The pan-European exchange operator said measures would include widening or suspending price limits for index and equity option contracts from the open on Monday June 20 to the close on Monday June 27.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said that the cash markets will operate as usual and the circuit-breakers will remain unchanged.

The London Stock Exchange will open as usual on June 23 and June 24, a spokesperson said.

Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Vikram Subhedar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
