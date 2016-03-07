FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
March 7, 2016

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 28 points lower, or 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 39 points lower, or 0.4 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 10 points lower, or 0.2 percent. > Asian shares hit 2-month high after solid U.S. job growth > Wall Street pulls off a rare four-day winning streak > Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak as profit-taking sets in > U.S. bond prices fall on strong jobs report > Dollar struggles for traction, Aussie rally takes a breather > Gold steady as upbeat U.S. jobs support Fed hike > London copper slips from four-month high as traders take profit > Oil jumps as traders close short positions, US producers cut rig count

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
