European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at the open
March 14, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at the open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets and extending a rebound from the end of last week that was driven by new funding plans for banks from the European Central Bank.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 16 points, or 0.3 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen up by 53 points, or 0.5 percent higher, while France’s CAC was seen up by 10 points, or 0.2 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.7 percent at 1,347.47 points on Friday, after having falling 1.8 percent on Thursday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks lifted by Wall Street gains > US STOCKS-ECB stimulus, firmer oil push S&P 500 to 2016 high > Nikkei rises 2 pct but markets cautious ahead of BOJ, Fed meetings > TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on increasing 2016 Fed hike expectations > FOREX-Dollar steadies before BOJ, Fed meetings; Aussie buoyant > PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on weak dollar, market eyes Fed meeting > METALS-London copper near 4-month top after China data, regulator assurances > Oil prices stable as market seen bottoming, but oversupply lingers (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

