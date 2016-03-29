European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher after holidays

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - European equities were expected to advance on Tuesday, with the market seen catching up after a long weekend and mining stocks seen tracking stronger metals prices.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France’s CAC , Britain’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher in early trading.

European markets were closed on Friday and Monday due to the Easter holiday.

Mining stocks will be in focus after metals prices rose following a weaker dollar and encouraging industrial profits in top metals user China.

In Asia, shares struggled to find their footing on Tuesday after downbeat U.S. economic data contributed to an uninspiring session on Wall Street.

Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech at 1620 GMT for fresh signals on the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, after a chorus of hawkish comments from other Fed officials.

COMPANY NEWS

BMW

BMW will get five more months to acquire Takata air bag replacement parts for a massive recall because tests showed some of the substitute inflators may also be defective, the U.S. auto safety agency said late on Thursday.

ABENGOA

Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa has won the backing of 75 percent of its creditors for a so-called standstill agreement, giving it breathing space to restructure and avoid bankruptcy, it said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 5,600 electric e-Golf cars in the United States to address a battery problem that can cause stalling, the company said Monday.

Separately, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported over the weekend that prosecutors had launched a probe to determine whether Volkswagen cheated on its emissions tests for its latest engine model, the 1.6-liter EA 288 engine.

Also, German news agency DPA said Volkswagen could scrap its dividend due to the emissions scandal, citing an unidentified supervisory board member.

SHIRE

A U.S. district court on Monday ruled in favor of Shire, preventing Allergan Plc from selling generic versions of Lialda, the ulcerative colitis drug, in the United States until 2020.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay more than $29 million to resolve a U.S. regulator’s claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

NOVO NORDISK

The world’s largest insulin maker broke ground on its new $1.8 billion diabetes medicine production facility in Clayton, North Carolina on Monday. The factory is expected to employ close to 700 people when finished and it will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients for the so-called GLP-1, which stimulates the release of insulin when needed.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Culture change at Deutsche Bank will take time, board member Karl von Rohr told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that recent departures of senior figures involved in corporate governance at the bank did not signal a desire to wipe the slate clean.

Separately, a federal judge in Manhattan on Monday rejected an effort by 14 of the world’s biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank, to throw out a private lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

DEUTSCHE POST

Amazon is preparing to launch a two-hour delivery service in Berlin, Welt reported on Saturday. Until now, Amazon has mostly used Deutsche Post’s DHL parcel service for deliveries in Germany, and its move to build up its own delivery capabilities is seen as a threat to DHL’s business.

Separately, majority Kuehne + Nagel shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne told Welt am Sonntag the Swiss company would not be interested in buying Deutsche Post’s freight-forwarding operations.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa Technik could cut more than 2,000 jobs at its overhaul, development and logistics centre in Hamburg, Spiegel reported.

RWE

RWE plans to cut another 2,000 jobs by the end of 2018, human relations chief Uwe Tigges told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday. RWE told Reuters the cuts were part of an ongoing programme already announced.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker has poached one of AstraZeneca’s top scientists to be its new research head in another high-profile departure for the British drugmaker.

