European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - European equities headed for a weaker start on the first trading day of the second quarter on Friday, with losses on Wall Street and in Asia and weaker commodity prices seen prompting investors to cut their exposure to riskier assets.

Spreadbetting firm IG predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 45 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX to fall 66 points, or 0.7 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to drop 28 points, or 0.6 percent.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)