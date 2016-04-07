FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to higher
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Spreadbetting firm IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 8 points higher, or 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 24 points higher, or 0.2 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 5 points higher, or 0.1 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Yen surge squeezes Nikkei, oil up as dollar slips > Wall St rises with healthcare; oil rallies > Nikkei edges down as stubborn yen strength hammers exporters > U.S. bond yields bounce back from one-month lows > Dollar hits 17-month low vs yen, dented by Fed’s cautious stance > Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains > London copper steadies on weaker dollar > Oil futures rise but traders warn on premature rally

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

