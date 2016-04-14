European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat on Thursday, with gains on Asian and U.S. markets expected to keep European equities near their highest level in a month.

Spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE to open up 3 points, or flat in percentage terms. France’s CAC was also seen up by 1 points - flat in percentage terms - while Germany’s DAX was seen up by 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 4-mth highs, dollar up on hopes Singapore easing sets policy trend > US STOCKS-Indexes gain at least 1 pct as financial shares lead > Nikkei climbs to April high on yen’s weakening trend > TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall after strong auction, weak data > FOREX-Dollar extends gains as sentiment improves > PRECIOUS-Gold slides; safe-haven bids retreat as dollar, stocks climb > METALS-Copper edges back from 2-week highs, China optimism supports > Oil falls as dark clouds appear ahead of producer meeting

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)