European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging higher

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - European equities were expected to open higher on Monday, with a sharp decline in the previous session seen prompting some investors to look for bargains.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.2 to 0.5 percent higher by 0655 GMT.

On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 2.2 percent. The index is down more than 6 percent so far this year.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin as the UK market is closed for a public holiday.

Germany’s finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has criticised Volkswagen’s board for not waiving bonuses.

The car maker has hiked its marketing spending in Germany by roughly half to 71.4 million euros in the first quarter, weekly Automobilwoche reported, quoting figures from market researcher Nielson.

The car maker has hired Deloitte to help with an internal investigation on its diesel-engine emissions, a company spokesman said. The probe had been requested by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The company said its first quarter revenue rose to 212.6 million euros ($243.55 million) from 149.1 million euros in the firs t three months of 2015.

Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it has signed a deal to sell its payments units Setefi and Intesa Sanpaolo Card to private equity firms Advent, Bain Capital and Clessidra in a deal worth 1.035 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Deutsche Bank has “serious” and “systemic” failings in its controls against money laundering, terrorist financing and sanctions, according to a confidential letter by the FCA, the Financial Times reported.

Deutsche Boerse has retracted comments by two senior executives about its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group at the request of the British takeover authority.

London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse may have to delay a vote on their proposed merger until after Britain’s EU referendum, handing more time to Intercontinental Exchange to decide whether to make a counter-bid for the British bourse.

The impact of the Paris attacks on tourism and the appreciation of the euro hit revenue from airside shops at the French capital’s airports in the first quarter, the operator of Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports said. It predicted a recovery in retail business in the second half.

British telecoms operator Vodafone has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA), Kotak Investment Banking and UBS as joint global coordinators of its Indian unit’s IPO, people familiar with the matter said, kicking off its long-awaited listing plan.

Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are close to agreeing on a partnership that could break boundaries between Silicon Valley and the auto industry in the race to develop self-driving cars, people familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

Fresenius is among bidders for Pfizer’s pumps and devices business, which it acquired in last year’s purchase of Hospira, according to a Bloomberg report.

The German healthcare group has pulled out of the bidding for Capvest-owned Irish clinic chain Mater Private, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

CEO Wolfgang Buechele does not expect another profit warning despite easing of global economic outlooks, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The German city Dortmund is mulling investing into RWE’s planned spin-off for renewables, grids and distribution, potentially together with other financiers, mayor Ullrich Sierau told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Swiss fashion retailer Charles Voegele held unsuccessful merger talks in recent months with German peer Adler Modemaerkte, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported.

The airline’s board appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline group’s new chief executive following the resignation of Alexandre de Juniac. Frederic Gagey will stay on as head of Air France, a spokeswoman said.

The carmaker stuck by its decision to pay Carlos Ghosn 7.2 million euros for 2015, defying a shareholder vote against the chief executive’s package on Friday.

Airbus Helicopters said all commercial passenger flights of helicopters similar to the Super Puma that crashed off Norway on Friday have been suspended.

The company is disappointed with the offers it has received for its lighting unit and is leaning instead towards a stock market listing for the business, Bloomberg reported.

French new car registrations rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in April, with foreign carmakers’ figures up 8.8 percent and domestic ones up 5.7 percent, the CCFA automobile association said.

