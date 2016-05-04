European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, with concerns over weak global economic growth weighing on markets.

Futures on Britain’s FTSE were marked down 0.2 percent. Spreadbetters at IG expected Germany’s DAX to fall by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France’s CAC was seen down by 8 points, or 0.2 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday, marking a three-week low for the index.

COMPANY NEWS:

AB INBEV:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s top brewer set to buy number two SABMiller, reported lower than expected earnings in the first three months after what it said was one of the most challenging quarters in Brazil in years.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM posted a stronger-than-expected recovery in the first quarter due in part to low oil prices, but warned of geopolitical risks and airline overcapacity while reaffirming its targets for the year.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM:

Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose on the back of its ongoing success in the United States, which offset investments in its European networks.

FRAPORT:

Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, said retail spending by passengers came under pressure in the first quarter as it reported lower than expected first quarter profit.

NOKIAN TYRES:

Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit increased by 5 percent, roughly in line with expectations, as low raw material costs compensated weaker demand in Russia and North America.

SYNGENTA:

Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta on Wednesday named J. Erik Fyrwald, chief executive of U.S. chemistry distribution company Univar Inc , as CEO from June 1. He succeeds John Ramsay, who has been ad interim CEO since November 2015.

