European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly higher at open

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen slightly higher at the open on Thursday, marking a slight stabilisation after sharp falls in previous sessions that had pushed a key regional index down to its lowest level in nearly four weeks.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 25 points, or 0.4 percent higher, while Germany’s DAX was seen up by 0.4 percent, or 38 points higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday, closing at its lowest level in nearly four weeks. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 7th session, bonds well bid > US STOCKS-Wall St falls as data adds to growth worries; biotechs down > TREASURIES-Yields little changed on contrasting signals on U.S. economy > FOREX-Yen takes a step back, dollar enjoys a small bounce > PRECIOUS-Gold firms after three days of losses as equities drop > METALS-London copper near two-week lows as firm dollar sparks profit taking > Oil jumps on Canadian wildfire near oil sand fields, Libyan fighting

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)