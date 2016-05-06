FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
May 6, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 12 points lower, or 0.19 percent and Germany’s DAX to open 40 points lower, or 0.40 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: > Asian shares languish at one-month low ahead of US payrolls data > Wall St flat before April jobs report; retailers slip > Nikkei stumbles as strong yen, disappointing earnings take toll > Yields hit lowest in over 2 weeks ahead of April jobs report > Dollar firms ahead of U.S. jobs report, Aussie hits 2-month low > Gold set for weekly decline ahead of U.S. jobs data > London copper set for largest weekly loss in 15 months > Oil prices dip as strong dollar outweighs supply disruptions

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

