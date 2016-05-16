FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes reference to Germany’s DAX as the Frankfurt exchange is closed for holiday)

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetter CMC expected the FTSE 100 to open 13 points lower at 6,125 and the CAC40 to open 25 points lower at 4,295.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: > Japan leads Asia to modest gains despite China data; dollar steady > Wall Street drops at end of tough week for retailers > Nikkei climbs 1 pct as strong US data offsets China woes > Yield curve flattens on stronger U.S. economic data > Yen slips after initial rise on China growth worries > Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets > London copper clings to near 2-1/2 month low after soft China data > Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into deficit

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.