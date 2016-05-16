CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower

(Removes reference to Germany’s DAX as the Frankfurt exchange is closed for holiday)

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetter CMC expected the FTSE 100 to open 13 points lower at 6,125 and the CAC40 to open 25 points lower at 4,295.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: > Japan leads Asia to modest gains despite China data; dollar steady > Wall Street drops at end of tough week for retailers > Nikkei climbs 1 pct as strong US data offsets China woes > Yield curve flattens on stronger U.S. economic data > Yen slips after initial rise on China growth worries > Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets > London copper clings to near 2-1/2 month low after soft China data > Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into deficit

