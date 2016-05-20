European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 62 points higher, or 1 percent and Germany’s DAX to open 88 points higher, or 0.9 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares poised for weekly loss, Fed talk lifts dollar > S&P 500 hits lowest since March as rate fears deepen > Nikkei flat ahead of G7 meeting, Fed hike view curbs risk appetite > Prices rise as investors reduce bets for June rate hike > Dollar holds firm vs yen and euro on Fed hike view, pound bullish > Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in eight on Fed rate outlook > Copper firms, but faces third week of decline as dollar jumps > Oil prices rise as turmoil in Nigeria adds to global supply disruptions

