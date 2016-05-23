European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to higher

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat to higher on Monday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 7 points higher, or 0.1 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 22 points higher, or 0.2 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares rise, but Japan down on weak data > Wall St ends volatile week on high note as tech leads > Nikkei drops on fears government will proceed with sales tax hike > Yields post largest weekly gain in 6 months > Dollar falls vs yen after Japan logs larger-than-expected trade surplus > Gold inches up but lingers near three-week lows on Fed rate views > London copper hovers near 3-mth low on U.S. rate outlook > Oil prices dip on strong dollar, firm global supply

