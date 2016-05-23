FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to higher
May 23, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat to higher on Monday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 7 points higher, or 0.1 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 22 points higher, or 0.2 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares rise, but Japan down on weak data > Wall St ends volatile week on high note as tech leads > Nikkei drops on fears government will proceed with sales tax hike > Yields post largest weekly gain in 6 months > Dollar falls vs yen after Japan logs larger-than-expected trade surplus > Gold inches up but lingers near three-week lows on Fed rate views > London copper hovers near 3-mth low on U.S. rate outlook > Oil prices dip on strong dollar, firm global supply

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

