European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to higher

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat to higher on Friday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 points higher, or 0.05 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 34 points higher, or 0.33 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks edge up after US data, dollar consolidates gains > Wall Street hits 'pause' after two-day surge > Nikkei edges up amid reports of tax-hike delay, weaker yen > U.S. bond prices gain on solid 7-year note auction > Dollar holds steady, traders await Yellen speech for Fed clues > Gold slips to lowest in nearly 8 wks, hit by US rate hike outlook > London copper eyes biggest monthly drop since November > Oil prices retreat from $50 on oversupply concerns, stronger dollar

