a year ago
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to higher
May 27, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat to higher on Friday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 points higher, or 0.05 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 34 points higher, or 0.33 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks edge up after US data, dollar consolidates gains > Wall Street hits 'pause' after two-day surge > Nikkei edges up amid reports of tax-hike delay, weaker yen > U.S. bond prices gain on solid 7-year note auction > Dollar holds steady, traders await Yellen speech for Fed clues > Gold slips to lowest in nearly 8 wks, hit by US rate hike outlook > London copper eyes biggest monthly drop since November > Oil prices retreat from $50 on oversupply concerns, stronger dollar

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

