FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares head for slightly lower open
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares head for slightly lower open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open about 4 points lower, or down 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX
 to fall 12 to 13 points, or as much as 0.13 percent, and France's CAC
40 to drop 4 to 6 points, or as much as 0.13 percent, on Monday.   
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: 
                                           LAST   PCT CHG       NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,033.11    0.46 %          9.25
 NIKKEI                                18129.91   -0.89 %       -161.89
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         429.58   -0.09 %         -0.37
 EUR/USD                                  1.137    0.21 %        0.0024
 USD/JPY                                 119.30    -0.1 %       -0.1200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.028        --          0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.553        --          0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,172.63   -0.36 %        -$4.27
 US CRUDE                                $47.00   -0.55 %         -0.26
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.