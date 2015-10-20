FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat on
Tuesday.     
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
1-2 points, or flat in percentage terms. Germany's DAX was seen opening
down by 4-7 points, flat to down by 0.1 percent, while France's CAC was
also seen down by 1-2 points, again flat in percentage terms.
    On the macroeconomic front, German producer prices data and euro zone
current account data is due out later in the day, along with some U.S.
construction data.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT                              
                                          LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                              2,033.66    0.03 %     0.55
 NIKKEI                              18,207.99    0.42 %    76.76
 EUR/USD                                1.1329    0.04 %   0.0005
 USD/JPY                                119.48       0 %   0.0000
 10-YR US TSY                            2.016        --    -0.01
 YLD                                                      
 10-YR BUND                              0.559        --    -0.01
 YLD                                                      
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,168.40   -0.16 %   -$1.90
 US CRUDE                               $46.11    0.48 %     0.22
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as commodities languish, Canada vote weighs on
loonie 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St near flat; energy shares weigh while tech helps 
  > Nikkei up slightly in cautious trade before key central bank meetings 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. long-rated debt yields rise as Chinese data soothe 
  > FOREX-Euro takes back some ground lost to dollar ahead of ECB 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 4th day on US rate hike uncertainty 
  > METALS-London copper steady as China demand headwinds drag 
  > Oil prices nudge up on short-covering; glut, economy concerns persist 
    

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

