European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging higher

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 14 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to gain about 11 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 10 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,030.77 -0.14 % -2.89 NIKKEI 18518.34 1.71 % 311.19 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 429.25 0.05 % 0.23 EUR/USD 1.1359 0.13 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 119.96 0.12 % 0.1400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.065 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.636 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,177.51 0.15 % $1.81 US CRUDE $46.00 -0.63 % -0.29 > Asia shares lag behind Nikkei, euro firm for ECB > Wall Street ends down with healthcare, IBM; United Tech rises > Nikkei rises as investors shrug off weak trade data > Yields add to gains, helped by U.S. housing report > Euro firms as prospects for ECB easing wane on solid data > Gold extends gains to second day on sluggish dollar > London copper hits near 2 week low as demand sours > Oil falls after industry report shows surge in U.S. crude stocks (Reporting by Atul Prakash)