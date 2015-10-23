European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at the open

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, extending a rally from the previous session that was caused by signs of further monetary support in future from the European Central Bank (ECB). Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 27-28 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 135-136 points, or 1.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 51-57 points, or 1.1-1.2 percent higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent on Thursday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 2.5 percent after the ECB decided to stick with its monetary support programme and reassess in December whether further measures might be needed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0459 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,052.51 1.66 % 33.57 NIKKEI 18,853.78 2.27 % 417.91 EUR/USD 1.1108 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 120.61 -0.04 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY 2.028 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.506 -- 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,168.26 0.22 % $2.61 US CRUDE $45.48 0.22 % 0.10 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global stocks rally after ECB signals more stimulus > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at highest in 2 months; Alphabet up after hours > Nikkei rises to near 2-month high after ECB signals more stimulus > TREASURIES-Prices up for second day as Treasury delays debt sale > FOREX-Euro slides to 2-month low as Draghi hints at stimulus > PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 2-week winning streak on U.S. rate hike fears > METALS-Copper eyes biggest weekly loss in a month despite boost to China imports > Oil prices climb on upbeat economic data, ECB stimulus moves (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)