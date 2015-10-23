FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at the open
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at the open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on
Friday, extending a rally from the previous session that was caused by signs of
further monetary support in future from the European Central Bank (ECB). 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
27-28 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up
by 135-136 points, or 1.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen
up by 51-57 points, or 1.1-1.2 percent higher.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent on
Thursday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index 
climbed 2.5 percent after the ECB decided to stick with its monetary support
programme and reassess in December whether further measures might be needed.
 
   
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0459 GMT                           
                                       LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                           2,052.51    1.66 %    33.57
 NIKKEI                           18,853.78    2.27 %   417.91
 EUR/USD                             1.1108    0.02 %   0.0002
 USD/JPY                             120.61   -0.04 %  -0.0500
 10-YR US TSY                         2.028        --     0.00
 YLD                                                   
 10-YR BUND                           0.506        --     0.00
 YLD                                                   
 SPOT GOLD                        $1,168.26    0.22 %    $2.61
 US CRUDE                            $45.48    0.22 %     0.10
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global stocks rally after ECB signals more
stimulus  
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at highest in 2 months; Alphabet up after hours 
  > Nikkei rises to near 2-month high after ECB signals more stimulus 
  > TREASURIES-Prices up for second day as Treasury delays debt sale 
  > FOREX-Euro slides to 2-month low as Draghi hints at stimulus 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 2-week winning streak on U.S. rate hike fears
 
  > METALS-Copper eyes biggest weekly loss in a month despite boost to China
imports 
  > Oil prices climb on upbeat economic data, ECB stimulus moves 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

