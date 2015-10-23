European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at the open

* Adds company news items LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, extending a rally from the previous session that was caused by signs of further monetary support in future from the European Central Bank (ECB). Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 27-28 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 135-136 points, or 1.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 51-57 points, or 1.1-1.2 percent higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent on Thursday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 2.5 percent after the ECB decided to stick with its monetary support programme and reassess in December whether further measures might be needed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,052.51 1.66 % 33.57 NIKKEI 18,872.19 2.37 % 436.32 EUR/USD 1.1112 0.05 % 0.0006 USD/JPY 120.65 -0.02 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY 2.030 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.507 -- 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,168.70 0.26 % $3.05 US CRUDE $45.50 0.26 % 0.12 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global stocks rally after ECB signals more stimulus > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at highest in 2 months; Alphabet up after hours > Nikkei rises to near 2-month high after ECB signals more stimulus > TREASURIES-Prices up for second day as Treasury delays debt sale > FOREX-Euro slides to 2-month low as Draghi hints at stimulus > PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 2-week winning streak on U.S. rate hike fears > METALS-Copper eyes biggest weekly loss in a month despite boost to China imports > Oil prices climb on upbeat economic data, ECB stimulus moves COMPANY NEWS: CABLE & WIRELESS /LIBERTY GLOBAL : Liberty Global Plc is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications Plc about a potential deal to unite two companies backed by billionaire cable pioneer John Malone and extend Liberty's reach in the Caribbean. CREDIT SUISSE : Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give up its role as a primary dealer in all European government bond markets to help meet tougher Swiss financial regulations outlined a day earlier. FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : The dialysis specialist is acquiring Israel-based peer Nephromor for about 350 million shekel ($90.15 million), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing industry sources. FMC confirmed to FAZ that it was in talks to buy dialysis centres in Israel, declining to disclose the price. KERING : Kering's flagship luxury brand Gucci posted a 0.4 percent drop in third-quarter comparable sales in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as a surge in tourist shopping in Western Europe and Japan outweighed weakness in China. POSTE ITALIANE: Italy is set to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from a stock market listing of state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, sources close to the matter said on Thursday. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen is looking into whether more vehicles contain software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, it said on Thursday, potentially increasing the cost and disruption of a scandal that has rocked Europe's biggest carmaker. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)