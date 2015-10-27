European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, retreating further from two-months highs reached at the end of last week, with many investors focusing on a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 12-14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 17-23 points, or 0.2 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was seen down by 13-14 points, or 0.3 percent lower.

European shares drifted down on Monday as the effect of a Chinese rate cut faded, although German stocks outperformed after a business sentiment survey came in better than expected.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.4 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent on Monday.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged but investors are increasingly sceptical that it will raise rates before the end of the year. The Fed holds one more policy meet this year in December. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)