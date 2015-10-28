European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 28

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 17 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Heineken NV Q3 2015 Heineken NV Trading Update Red Electrica Corporacion Q3 2015 Red Electrica SA Corporacion SA Earnings Release Deutsche Boerse AG Q3 2015 Deutsche Boerse AG Earnings Release Linde AG Q3 2015 Linde AG Earnings Release Heineken Holding NV Q3 2015 Heineken NV Trading Update Numericable SFR SA Q3 2015 Numericable SFR SA Earnings Release Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Q3 2015 Fiat Chrysler NV Automobiles NV Earnings Release Altice NV Q3 2015 Altice NV Earnings Release Volkswagen AG Q3 2015 Volkswagen AG Earnings Release Abertis Infraestructuras Nine Months 2015 Abertis SA Infraestructuras SA Earnings Release Snam SpA Q3 2015 Snam SpA Earnings Release Next PLC Q3 2015 Next PLC Trading Statement Release Telenor ASA Q3 2015 Telenor ASA Earnings Release Statoil ASA Q3 2015 Statoil ASA Earnings Release UCB SA Q3 2015 UCB SA Earnings Release GEA Group AG Q3 2015 GEA Group AG Earnings Release Skanska AB Q3 2015 Skanska AB Earnings Release British American Tobacco Nine Months 2015 British PLC American Tobacco PLC Trading Statement Release Lloyds Banking Group PLC Q3 2015 Lloyds Banking Group PLC Interim Management Statement Standard Life PLC Q3 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA and Flows Update Release GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q3 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings Release Compagnie de Saint Gobain Q3 2015 Compagnie de Saint SA Gobain SA Corporate Sales Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment 0700 DE Import Prices 0745 FR Consumer Confidence 0900 IT Business, Consumer confidence 1100 US Mortgage data 1230 US Adv Goods Trade balance 1800 US Fed Funds Target Rate ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia slips before Fed, Aussie drops on soft inflation > US STOCKS-Wall St slips on rate uncertainty; Apple up after the bell > Nikkei rises in light trade ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak durable goods data > FOREX-Dollar edges up near 2-1/2-month high ahead of Fed outcome > PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains, but caution prevails ahead of Fed > METALS-London copper slips, demand worries drag > U.S. crude rises after inventory draw at Cushing hub (Reporting by Alistair Smout)