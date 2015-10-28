FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 28
October 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 1 to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent,
Germany's DAX to open up 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.3 percent
higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 17 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4
percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
    
 Heineken NV                                    Q3 2015 Heineken NV
                                                Trading Update
 Red Electrica Corporacion                      Q3 2015 Red Electrica
 SA                                             Corporacion SA Earnings
                                                Release
 Deutsche Boerse AG                             Q3 2015 Deutsche Boerse AG
                                                Earnings Release
 Linde AG                                       Q3 2015 Linde AG Earnings
                                                Release
 Heineken Holding NV                            Q3 2015 Heineken NV
                                                Trading Update
 Numericable SFR SA                             Q3 2015 Numericable SFR SA
                                                Earnings Release
 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles                      Q3 2015 Fiat Chrysler
 NV                                             Automobiles NV Earnings
                                                Release
 Altice NV                                      Q3 2015 Altice NV Earnings
                                                Release
 Volkswagen AG                                  Q3 2015 Volkswagen AG
                                                Earnings Release
 Abertis Infraestructuras                       Nine Months 2015 Abertis
 SA                                             Infraestructuras SA
                                                Earnings Release
 Snam SpA                                       Q3 2015 Snam SpA Earnings
                                                Release
 Next PLC                                       Q3 2015 Next PLC Trading
                                                Statement Release
 Telenor ASA                                    Q3 2015 Telenor ASA
                                                Earnings Release
 Statoil ASA                                    Q3 2015 Statoil ASA
                                                Earnings Release
 UCB SA                                         Q3 2015 UCB SA Earnings
                                                Release
 GEA Group AG                                   Q3 2015 GEA Group AG
                                                Earnings Release
 Skanska AB                                     Q3 2015 Skanska AB
                                                Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco                       Nine Months 2015 British
 PLC                                            American Tobacco PLC
                                                Trading Statement Release
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                       Q3 2015 Lloyds Banking
                                                Group PLC Interim
                                                Management Statement
 Standard Life PLC                              Q3 2015 Standard Life PLC
                                                AUA and Flows Update
                                                Release
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC                            Q3 2015 GlaxoSmithKline
                                                PLC Earnings Release
 Compagnie de Saint Gobain                      Q3 2015 Compagnie de Saint
 SA                                             Gobain SA Corporate Sales
                                                Release
 
        
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0700    DE    GfK Consumer Sentiment
    0700    DE    Import Prices
    0745    FR    Consumer Confidence
    0900    IT    Business, Consumer confidence
    1100    US     Mortgage data
    1230    US    Adv Goods Trade balance
    1800    US    Fed Funds Target Rate
    
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    
  > Asia slips before Fed, Aussie drops on soft inflation        
  > US STOCKS-Wall St slips on rate uncertainty; Apple up after the bell    
 
  > Nikkei rises in light trade ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings            
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak durable goods data        
  > FOREX-Dollar edges up near 2-1/2-month high ahead of Fed outcome    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains, but caution prevails ahead of Fed    
  > METALS-London copper slips, demand worries drag                
  > U.S. crude rises after inventory draw at Cushing hub            
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
