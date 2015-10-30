FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-European shares seen opening higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 12-21 points higher, or around 0.2-0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 49-61 points higher, or around 0.4-0.6 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 15-22 points higher, or around 0.3-0.4 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares edge up, Nikkei gyrates as BOJ holds steady > Wall St slips on tech results, chances of Fed hike > Nikkei hits more than 2-month high after market digests BOJ decision > U.S. bond prices tumble on GDP data, corporate supply > Dollar steadies vs yen as Japan budget report lifts risk appetite > Gold eyes worst week in two months on US rate hike view > Copper eyes flat month in October, China in focus > Crude oil falls after U.S. growth figures disappoint

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
