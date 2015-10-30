European Factors to Watch-European shares seen opening higher

(Adds company news items)

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European shares were seen opening higher on Friday, following gains in Asia overnight as investors shrugged off a decision by the Bank of Japan to keep monetary policy steady.

Futures on the euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC were up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

The BOJ held off on expanding its massive stimulus programme on Friday, preferring to preserve its dwindling policy options in the hope that the economy can overcome the drag from China’s slowdown without additional monetary support. But the bank is likely to remain under pressure to expand its asset-buying programme as inflation remains short of its target.

“Overnight the BoJ held fie on fresh stimulus but the weakening economic indicated that the trigger has merely been postponed,” said Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at London Capital Group.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.04 percent on Thursday but is up more than 8 percent so far in October, as the European Central Bank has signalled the possibility of stronger stimulus measures.

COMPANY NEWS

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Royal Bank of Scotland warned future costs relating to litigation and past misconduct could be substantially higher than expected after reporting a third-quarter loss due to restructuring charges.

IAG

British Airways-owner IAG reported a forecast-beating 34 percent jump in quarterly operating profit helped by lower fuel costs, giving the company confidence to slightly upgrade its annual profit guidance.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank posted a 14.5 percent rise in net income in the third quarter as weakness in domestic retail was offset by resilience in investment banking where France’s biggest listed bank scaled back its energy and commodity operations.

AIRBUS GROUP

Airbus Group posted a 12 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit before one-off items to 921 million euros and confirmed an increase in production of its A320 jetliner to 60 planes a month from 2019.

RENAULT

The carmaker’s third-quarter revenue rose 9.4 percent, lifted by a European market recovery and demand for new models such as the Captur and Espace crossovers.

The French government does not rule out selling shares in Renault RENA.PA in 2016 to bring its stake back down to 15.01 percent, Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French financial daily Les Echos.

AREVA

French state-controlled nuclear group Areva warned on Thursday it plans to book a significant amount of provisions in the fourth quarter relating to its plans to cut jobs.

L‘OREAL

The French cosmetics giant missed third-quarter sales expectations and said that demand for its luxury products had suffered a slowdown in Asia and at airports.

SAFRAN

French aerospace and defence group Safran is considering a potential sale of its Morpho Detection unit, four sources told Reuters on Thursday, triggered by an unsolicited approach from an industrial player.

ACCOR SA Europe’s largest hotel group Accor SA is planning to buy Canada-based FRHI Hotels & Resorts for about $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Standard Chartered Plc has held talks with bankers on raising at least $4 billion as UK reglators tighten scrunity on lenders with exposure to emerging markets in a second round of stress tests, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, gave an upbeat view on revenues this year due to higher than expected sales of its premium lagers, showing it could also make more money in a Chinese market in decline.

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.VX made legal provisions of 280 million Swiss francs ($283 million) in the third quarter, according to its full quarterly report published on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad ILD.PA, has increased his holding in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI to the equivalent of a 15.143 percent voting stake, a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed.

BBVA

Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Friday posted a 1.1 billion euros loss in the third quarter, worse than analysts’ expectations for a 875 million euro loss, as it was hit by a one-off writedown of 1.8 billion euros in Turkey.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender expects litigation issues to be mainly resolved within the next two years, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said at an investor conference on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Sales of VW-brand vehicles in the United States have grown “slightly” in October, the first full month since the emissions scandal broke, two people familiar with the matter said.

FERROVIAL

The builder reported nine-month net profit up 79 percent on Thursday after the market close.

TERNA

Italy’s energy authority has valued high-voltage power line assets belonging to the Italian railways, which power grid company Terna is in talks to buy, at 674 million euros.

ENI

The oil and gas group is in the final stages of talks with BP for an offtake of liquified natural gas from Mozambique’s Coral gas field.

PARMALAT

Parmalat will receive 43 million euros from U.S. bank JPMorgan to settle a legal dispute stemming from the 2003 bankruptcy of the Italian dairy group.

