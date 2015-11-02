FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
November 2, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 37-39 points lower, or 0.58-0.61 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 80-84 points lower, or 0.73-0.77 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 43-45 points lower, or 0.87-91 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia markets down as soft China surveys fuel growth fears > U.S. stocks slip but post best month in four years > Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low on tepid China surveys, weak Wall St > U.S. bond prices rise on data, month-end buying > Dollar slips as China worries vanquish investor risk appetite > Gold dips to 4-week low on U.S. rate hike fears > London copper strikes 1-month low as China factories sputter > Oil prices drop on China demand worries (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

