European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower on weak China data

(Adds details)

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares were seen opening lower on Monday, tracking losses in Asia, as weak Chinese factory surveys fuelled global growth concerns.

Futures on the euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 and on Germany’s DAX were both down 0.5 percent, while futures on France’s CAC were down 0.9 percent and futures on Britain’s FTSE Were down 0.3 percent.

China’s factory activity fell for an eighth straight month in October but at a slower pace as export orders flickered into life, a private survey showed on Monday, pointing to continued sluggishness in the world’s No. 2 economy.

On Friday, European shares recorded their best month in more than six years, lifted by European Central Bank (ECB) signals on the possibility of stronger stimulus measures.

In an interview over the weekend, ECB chief Mario Draghi said the central bank was ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on course.

COMPANY NEWS

HSBC

HSBC reported a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in pretax profit for the third quarter, thanks to reduced costs from fines and settlements with regulators as heavy spending on compliance by Europe’s biggest bank begins to take effect.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank on Monday beat analysts’ expectations for pretax profit in the third quarter as provisions for bad loans decreased, a day after CEO Martin Blessing said he will leave the bank after his contract expires next year.

RYANAIR

Ryanair on Monday said it expects to post annual profits at the upper end of its forecast range as fuller-than-expected planes lift passenger numbers.

VODAFONE

Vodafone UK said on Saturday hackers had accessed the accounts of 1,827 of its customers this week, the second cyber attack on a British telecoms company this month.

TELENOR

Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has hired a law firm to independently investigate its handling of affiliate Vimpelcom’s VIP.O entry into Uzbekistan, the company’s newly appointed chief executive told broadcaster NRK.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Out of the 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in restructuring costs this year, the bank is setting aside around 1.2 billion for redundancy payouts, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing company sources.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Cabin crew union UFO said on Saturday talks with management on pay, retirement benefits, pensions and working conditions have failed. The union will announce its next course of action, which could include strikes, on Monday, it said.

GREEK BANKS

Greece’s banks need to raise more than 14 billion euros ($16 billion) of extra capital to cover mounting unpaid loans, the European Central Bank said on Saturday as it announced the results of stress tests intended to rehabilitate Greek lenders.

Greece’s bank bailout fund HFSF will provide state aid to recapitalise the country’s main banks by buying a mix of contingent convertible bonds (CoCoS) and new shares the lenders will issue, the government said on Sunday.

RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French car registrations rose 1 percent in October, according to industry data published on Sunday, with Renault RENA.PA recovering some lost ground while rival PSA Peugeot Citroen PEUP.PA saw a fall.

BAE SYSTEMS

Europe’s biggest defence contractor BAE Systems PLC has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in rocket engine maker Reaction Engines for 20.6 million pounds, the Financial Times reported.

ELECTROLUX

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it rejected the Swedish appliance maker’s offer to settle a fight over whether it would be allowed to buy General Electric’s appliance business, saying it was inadequate.

VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi is a long-term investor in Telecom Italia and does not intend to change its plans after French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel built a position of more than 15 percent in the Italian incumbent, the French group’s CEO said.

UNICREDIT

An Italian court said on Saturday there was no proof to back up allegations that three executives at Italian lender UniCredit had helped a businessman who prosecutors claimed had links to the Sicilian mafia, according to a court document.

The new business plan of Italy’s biggest bank by assets envisages 12,000 job cuts worldwide, a source close to the matter said on Friday, indicating a larger reduction compared with 10,000 layoffs that had been expected.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia markets down as soft China surveys fuel growth fears > U.S. stocks slip but post best month in four years > Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low on tepid China surveys, weak Wall St > U.S. bond prices rise on data, month-end buying > Dollar slips as China worries vanquish investor risk appetite > Gold dips to 4-week low on U.S. rate hike fears > London copper strikes 1-month low as China factories sputter > Oil prices drop on China demand worries (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)