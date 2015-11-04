European Factors to Watch-Shares set to rise; PMIs in focus

(Adds company news)

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday, set to track Asian and U.S. indexes higher ahead of a busy day for macroeconomic data.

Japanese and Chinese stocks led Asian markets higher, helped by economy-friendly comments from China’s President Xi Jinping, while on Wall Street, a rise in big tech and energy firms helped the Nasdaq 100 to close at a record high.

The rally in the United States started in late European trade, and helped to tilt the FTSEurofirst 300 into positive territory on Tuesday. The index closed up 0.4 percent at 1,494.21 points.

On Wednesday, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX , France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were 0.4 to 0.6 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.

In a busy day for economic data, there were set to be final PMI readings in the euro zone, Britain and the United States, with a U.S. ADP national employment report also in focus.

“The final October PMI should confirm that the (euro zone) economy is doing reasonably well, in view of the slowdown underway elsewhere,” strategists at BNP Paribas said in a note.

“Recent weakness in the UK service-sector PMI looks overdone to us. We expect it to have recovered some lost ground in October.”

In company news, the scandal at Volkswagen deepened after it said it had understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars sold in Europe. Premarket indicators showed the carmaker was set to open over 7 percent lower.

On the earnings front, Dutch firm ING posted results slightly ahead of expectations.

COMPANY NEWS

BEIERSDORF



The Nivea skin cream maker raised its margin guidance for 2015 after it posted a 55 percent increase in its third-quarter operating profit as new products and higher prices boosted profitability.

BMW



The carmaker said U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 3.8 percent in October.

DAIMLER



Mercedes-Benz USA said October sales rose 3.7 percent in October.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank is planning to promote its North American equities chief, Thomas Patrick, to oversee the bank’s global stock-financing and trading business, the WSJ reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SIEMENS

The company will remain a shareholder in Atos until 2020, it said late Tuesday when announcing a deal to extend their existing IT agreement.

VOLKSWAGEN

Europe’s biggest automaker, already reeling from an emissions scandal, said late on Tuesday it found data “inconsistencies” on carbon dioxide emissions for 800,000 more cars.

Separately, the carmaker’s Porsche unit said it was pulling an ABS bond deal as the emissions scandal expands

RENAULT

The carmaker has called an emergency meeting of its board to discuss a mounting power struggle with the French government over the future of its alliance with Nissan, government and company sources said.

ING

The Netherlands’ largest financial services company posted third-quarter results slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations, as provisions for bad loans fell in the Dutch market and it expanded its net interest margin slightly.

ENI, SAIPEM

Eni said on Tuesday it would be paid 463.24 million euros for the 12.5 percent stake in oil contractor Saipem sold to state fund FSI. The price equates to 8.3956 euros per Saipem share. Saipem shares traded at 8.67 euros each at the end of trading on Tuesday.

SABMILLER

Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a further week in order to finalise shareholder support for the deal.

PERSIMMON

The housebuilder said it saw further growth ahead as its sales rate rose.

GLENCORE

The miner said that it is targeting net debt of about $25 billion by the year-end.

LEGAL & GENERAL

British insurer Legal & General’s net cash generation rose 14 percent to 943 million pounds ($1.45 billion) in the first nine months of 2015 and assets under management rose 8 percent from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP

British retailer Marks & Spencer on Wednesday reported another dip in quarterly underlying sales in its non-food business, though it said it is delivering on its strategic priority to boost profit margins, raising its forecast.

LONMIN

Platinum producer Lonmin could stop trading if its $400 million cash call to shareholders through a rights issue was unsuccessful, the company said.

VEDANTA RESOURCES

Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said it would not pay a dividend for the first half, citing the volatility in commodity markets, after reporting a fall in core profit.

J D WETHERSPOON

The company said that its Q1 operating margin fell to 6.2 percent.

FINMECCANICA

Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it expects full-year earnings to come in at the top of its forecast range, after core earnings jumped 45 percent in the first nine months of 2015.

SCOR

The reinsurer said it was on track to achieve the targets in its “Optimal Dynamics” plan after nine-month net income rose 31 percent.

ATOS

The French IT services firm said it had agreed to buy communications firm Unify for 340 million euros as it looks to expand into corporate telephony.

The company also confirmed its 2015 financial goals after third-quarter revenue rose 23 percent to 2.71 billion euros.

M6

The French broadcaster said third-quarter advertising revenue rose 3.2 percent to 167.9 million euros.

VEOLIA

The waste and water group said it won two contracts to operate two biomass power plants in northern Japan in partnership with environmental services company Takeei. The 20-year contracts represent 90 million euros in revenue.

ORPEA

The French care home operator reiterated its full-year revenue target after third-quarter sales rose 18 percent.

BOURBON

The French oil services group posted a 6.8 percent rise in nine-month revenue to 1.1 billion euros. [ID:nFWN12Y05D

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0845 IT Markit/ADACI Services PMI

0850 FR Markit Services, Composite PMI

0855 DE Markit Services, Composite PMI

0900 EZ Markit Services, Composite PMI

0930 GB Markit Services PMI

1000 EZ Producer Prices

1315 US ADP National Employment

1445 US Markit Services, Composite PMI

1500 US ISM Non-manufacturing PMI

