FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday November 11
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday November 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 22 to 27 points, or up to 0.4 percent higher, Germany's
DAX to open 37 to 41 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 16 to 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 UniCredit SpA                             Q3 2015 Unicredit SpA Earnings
                                           Release
 Terna Rete Elettrica                      Q3 2015 Terna Rete Elettrica
 Nazionale SpA                             Nazionale SpA Earnings Release
 Endesa SA                                 Q3 2015 Endesa SA Earnings
                                           Release
 SSE PLC                                   Half Year 2016 SSE PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Barratt Developments PLC                  Barratt Developments PLC
                                           Trading Statement Release
 Koninklijke Ahold NV                      Q3 2015 Koninklijke Ahold NV
                                           Earnings Release
 Deutsche Post AG                          Q3 2015 Deutsche Post AG
                                           Earnings Release
 Carlsberg A/S                             Q3 2015 Carlsberg A/S Earnings
                                           Release
 E.ON SE                                   Q3 2015 E.ON SE Earnings
                                           Release
 Henkel & Co KGaA AG                       Q3 2015 Henkel & Co KGaA AG
                                           Earnings Release
 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0700    DE    Wholesale Price Index
    0930    GB    Claimant count, ILO unemployment, average earnings
    1200    US    Mortgage Market index, MBA Purchase
    1600    CA    TR IPSOS PCSI
    1600     US    TR IPSOS PCSI
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares anxious ahead of China data        
  > US STOCKS-Small gain on Wall St as investors eye rate hike    
  > Nikkei flat, Apple suppliers underperform                
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise after solid 10-year auction    
  > FOREX-Euro wobbles on Portuguese risk                
  > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar dips, still near 3-mth low     
  > METALS-Copper teeters near 6-yr low, markets eye China data    
  > Oil prices drop on rising stockpiles, Japan recession fears    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.