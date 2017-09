LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 9 to 12 points lower, or down as much as 0.19 percent, Germany’s DAX to fall 5 to 9 points, or as much as 0.08 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to drop around 3 points, or 0.06 percent, on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.