FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 29-31 points lower, or around 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 61-68 points lower, or around 0.6 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 32-34 points lower, or around 0.7 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares skid as commodities revisit six-year lows > Wall St suffers biggest drop since September > Nikkei tumbles, snaps 7-day winning streak as commodity stocks weigh > U.S. bond prices dip on 30-year, corporate supplies > Dollar stalls as risk appetite wanes on tumbling equities > Gold, platinum at multi-year lows on fund outflows > London copper near 6-yr lows, eyes fourth weekly drop > U.S. oil falls to lowest in over two months on swelling inventories

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.