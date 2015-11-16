FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 41-45 points lower, or around 0.70 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 126-145 points lower, or 1.2-1.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 105-111 points lower, or 2.2-2.3 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares, currencies slide after Paris attacks, data > Futures extend Friday losses in the wake of Paris attacks > Nikkei falls on Paris attacks, weak GDP raises stimulus expectations > Treasuries futures rise in wake of Paris attacks > Euro slips to 6 1/2-month lows after Paris attacks > Gold rises on safe-haven bids after Paris attacks > Copper slips to fresh six-year trough after Paris attacks > Oil edges up after Paris attacks, French air strikes in Syria

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.