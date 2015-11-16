European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 41-45 points lower, or around 0.70 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 126-145 points lower, or 1.2-1.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 105-111 points lower, or 2.2-2.3 percent.

