European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

(Adds company news items)

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, giving up gains made in the previous session with international security and geopolitical tensions in the spotlight after attacks last week in Paris which killed more than 120 people.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 16-17 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 68-81 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent lower, while France’s CAC was also seen down by 30-32 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent lower.

Gunfire erupted in a north Paris suburb early on Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to catch one of the suspects believed to be behind gun and bomb attacks in which 129 people were killed last week, a police source told Reuters.

Friday night’s attacks in the French capital, claimed by Islamic State militants, raised security concerns around the world, with an international soccer match called off in Germany and two Air France flights from the United States diverted.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had closed up 2.6 percent on Tuesday, boosted by some solid corporate earnings and growing expectations of more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, copper tumbles as dollar shines > US STOCKS-Wall Street gives up gains after Germany bomb scare > Nikkei extends gains to 3-month high as appetite for risk grows > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bond prices rise on terror worries > FOREX-Dollar sits atop large gains, euro dogged by ECB easing expectations > PRECIOUS-Gold hits lowest since 2010 as dollar firms > METALS-London copper veers towards new lows on waning China demand > Oil prices edge up on reports of falling inventories, higher refinery runs

COMPANY NEWS:

AIR LIQUIDE :

France’s Air Liquide said on Tuesday it will buy U.S. peer Airgas Inc in a $13.4 billion deal including debt that will boost its footprint in the U.S. market, the world’s top industrial gases market.

BARCLAYS :

Barclays Plc will pay at least another $100 million in a settlement with the New York financial regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged foreign exchange markets, a person familiar with the matter said.

FIAT CHRYSLER :

An Italian consumer group said on Tuesday an appeals court in Turin had accepted a class action suit against Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI over allegations the company exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of its Fiat Panda model.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :

Federal prosecutors are pursuing criminal cases against executives from the Royal Bank of Scotland Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly selling flawed mortgage securities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

STATOIL :

Norwegian oil major Statoil said on Tuesday it will pull out of Alaska’s Chukchi Sea, just weeks after Royal Dutch Shell abandoned the treacherous waters there after spending billions on oil exploration work.

SYNGENTA :

Monsanto Co. executives are discussing whether they should acquire rivals, including top pesticide maker Syngenta AG, company executives said on Tuesday, as talk of consolidation continues in the global agrochemical industry. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)