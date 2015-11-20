FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Friday Nov 20
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Friday Nov 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or flat in percentage terms, Germany’s DAX to open 29 to 32 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open down 12 points, or 0.2 percent lower, on Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cling to gains, commodities hit > US STOCKS-Wall St edges down; healthcare sinks and Intel climbs > Nikkei slips as yen strengthens against the dollar > TREASURIES-Longer-dated issues gain as Dec. rate hike takes shape > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses against yen and euro, kiwi extends gains > PRECIOUS-Gold set to end week near 5-year lows as dollar drags > METALS-London nickel falls to 2003 low as China steel founders > Oil up a fraction but near three-month lows on surplus supply

Reporting by Alistair Smout

