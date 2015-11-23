FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening steady
November 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening little changed on Monday following a mixed showing in Asia overnight.

Financial spreadbetters expected Germany’s DAX to open up to 5 points higher, or 0.05 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open up to 2 points higher, or 0.04 percent, while Britain’s FTSE 100 is expected to open 19-29 points lower, or 0.3-0.5 percent. > Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks mixed > S&P 500 scores best week in almost a year > Nikkei gains for a 4th day in choppy trade but trading thin before long weekend > U.S. bond prices fall, yield curve flattest since Aug > Euro hits 7-month low vs dollar, dented by ECB stimulus expectations > Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar > Metals plunge to multi-year lows on China demand woes, stronger dollar > U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

