European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening marginally lower

(Adds details, updates futures)

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening marginally lower on Monday following a mixed showing in Asia overnight, as the euro fell to a seven-month low but worries about Chinese demand weighed on commodity prices and oil slumped on concerns over global supply surplus.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were down 0.09-0.20 percent, while futures for Britain’s FTSE 100 were 0.7 percent.

In Asia, where activity was crimped by a holiday in Japan, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent, while South Korea’s main index gained 0.7 percent.

On Friday European shares ended their strongest week in a month with a benchmark index rising to three-month highs, helped by growing expectations of more ECB stimulus.

Drug stocks could come into the spotlight following merger news from U.S. rivals Pfizer and Allergan, while UK defence plays could be supported by plans by Britain to buy more jets and boost anti-terrorism budget.

COMPANY NEWS

WINCOR NIXDORF

U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc has launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer for German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG to form the world’s largest ATM maker, the companies said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen denied a report on Saturday that its sales have slumped since this month’s admission that it had understated the level of carbon dioxide emissions for some cars.

Volkswagen has told U.S. regulators that emissions issues in larger luxury cars and SUVs extend to an additional 75,000 vehicles dating back to 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that VW was set to finalise a 20 billion euro 12-month bridge loan by Nov. 27.

AIRBUS

Airbus aims to pick a buyer for its defence electronics unit by the end of 2015 as part of its plan to dispose of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros, CEO Tom Enders told a German newspaper.

SIEMENS

Siemens is getting a grip on problems around big projects that have caused hundreds of millions of euros worth of charges in the past, its finance chief Ralf Thomas told German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.

RWE

The group currently has no plans to sell its 25 percent holding in power network operator Amprion to help pay down debt, CEO Peter Terium told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. He also said a capital increase was not on the agenda but could not be ruled out in the future.

TOD‘S

Italian designer label Tod’s has agreed to buy the Roger Vivier trademark for 415 million euros ($440 million) to gain full control of the profitable shoe brand, it said in a statement.

PIRAEUS BANK

Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT priced a share offering to raise 1.34 billion euros to plug a capital hole at 0.30 euros per share after a one-for-100 reverse share split, Greece’s second-largest lender said on Saturday.

INSURERS

The U.S. Treasury and U.S. Trade Representative announced plans on Friday to negotiate a covered agreement on insurance with the European Union, a move it said will “level the regulatory playing field for U.S-based insurers and reinsurers”.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender is preparing to cut 1,000 jobs in London, the Sunday Times reported.

FNAC

The French retailer said it had reached an agreement on terms of a recommended pre-conditional offer to be made for entire share capital of Britain’s Darty.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said on Friday it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s regular approval for a drug combination to treat an aggressive form of skin cancer.

It also got two landmark European approvals for Cosentyx to treat patients with ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis.

ROCHE

The company detailed early data for Atezolizumab combination therapy with Zelboraf for previously untreated BRAFV600 mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma that showed adverse events were manageable and generally reversible.

It also released updated data showed Cotellic in combination with Zelboraf helped people with a specific type of advanced melanoma live significantly longer than with Zelboraf alone.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank said it had completed its capital increase by Way of a private placement of 58 million newly issued registered shares that start trading today.

BANKIA

The next government must continue with sales of packets of shares in bailed-out lender Bankia , majority-owned by the state, and keep the lender as an independent entity, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview.

REPSOL

Oil company Repsol plans to sell its businesses in Asia and its offshore wind farms for 4.5 billion euros, el confidencial said on Monday, citing sources close to the company.

ANSALDO STS

Three independent board members at Ansaldo STS are questioning the fairness of the 9.5 euros per share Hitachi intends to pay in its mandatory bid on 60 percent of the group, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Credit rating agency Fitch said on Friday it had revised Telecom Italia’s outlook to stable from negative and affirmed rating at ‘BBB’.

The board of Telecom Italia is expected to meet at the beginning of this week to discuss a proposal by top shareholder Vivendi for additional members on Telecom Italia’s board, a source close to the board said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler will redeem secured senior notes maturing in 2021 for $3.08 billion and terminate an undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility as the carmaker seeks to gain full access to the subsidiary’s cash.

> Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks mixed > S&P 500 scores best week in almost a year > Nikkei gains for a 4th day in choppy trade but trading thin before long weekend > U.S. bond prices fall, yield curve flattest since Aug > Euro hits 7-month low vs dollar, dented by ECB stimulus expectations > Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar > Metals plunge to multi-year lows on China demand woes, stronger dollar > U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)