European Factors to Watch- Shares seen opening higher
November 25, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch- Shares seen opening higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 19 to 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open up 19 to 24 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and France's CAC 40
 to open 8 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:   
    
 Lafargeholcim Ltd                 Q3 2015 Lafargeholcim Ltd Earnings
                                   Release
 United Utilities                  Half Year 2015 United Utilities
 Group PLC                         Group PLC Earnings Release
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble on geopolitical tensions    
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher, driven by energy amid global tension    
  > Nikkei ends five-day winning streak ahead of U.S. holiday weekend    
  > TREASURIES-Turkey-Russia tension lifts U.S. bond prices            
  > FOREX-Dollar softens, commodity currencies benefit from oil rally    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold rises on geopolitical tensions; US rate view drags    
  > METALS-Nickel leads rebound in Shanghai after rout, LME pauses       
 
  > Oil edges up further after big rally on increased Mideast risk        
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

