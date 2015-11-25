European Factors to Watch-Shares set to regain ground; M&A in focus

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to edge higher on Wednesday, steadying after two days of falls, tracking a late rally on Wall Street after U.S. shares got a boost from higher commodity prices.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were 0.1-0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 has fallen 1.6 percent this week, dropping away from three-month highs hit on Thursday.

Appetite for European equities and other for riskier assets was subdued on Tuesday after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border. However, U.S. stocks closed higher after energy shares rose along with oil prices as geopolitical tensions increased.

M&A was set to be in focus after Reuters reported that drugmaker Shire is preparing to make a new takeover offer for U.S. biotech firm Baxalta . If successful will create one of the world’s leading specialists in rare diseases.

On a quiet day for earnings, LafargeHolcim saw third-quarter operating profit slip 16.1 percent, more than analysts had expected, hurt by foreign exchange rates and a slowdown in China and Brazil, though it proposed a higher dividend than it had suggested earlier in the year.

COMPANY NEWS

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim, the Swiss-French construction materials giant that is restructuring following a merger, saw third-quarter operating profit slip 16.1 percent, more than analysts had expected, hurt by foreign exchange rates and a slowdown in China and Brazil.

SHIRE

Drugmaker Shire is preparing to make a new takeover offer for U.S. biotech firm Baxalta that if successful will create one of the world’s leading specialists in rare diseases, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

EDF, AREVA

Power company EDF may lower by 2.7 billion euros its estimated valuation of Areva, Le Figaro reported.

CARMAT

The artificial heart maker said it had received regulatory authorisation to extend its feasibility study to a greater number of patients.

ABENGOA

Spanish investor Gonvarri has backed away from a plan to inject around 350 million euros into energy firm Abengoa two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday, cash seen as key to its survival.

Moody’s downgrades Abengoa Mexico to B3, while ratings remain on review for downgrade.

BANKS

The scale of bad loans held by banks in the European Union is “a major concern” and more than double the level in the United States, despite an improvement in recent years, the EU’s banking regulator said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The Private & Business Clients (PBC) division of Deutsche Bank will see the lion’s share of planned job cuts, with more than a gross 3,200 jobs, or a quarter of staff, to go, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing a memo to Deutsche Bank’s works council.

A Deutsche Bank unit will pay more than $31 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department said on Tuesday.

Separately, a South Korean court finalised a mediation settlement for two Deutsche Bank South Korean units to pay about 28 billion won ($24.5 million) in damages to five local financial firms, a judge said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Some parcels at Cairo airport being shipped to the United States by express mail service DHL that were flagged by the company for further checks were found by Egyptian officials to contain no explosives, a DHL spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

K+S

Potash Corp is preparing a fresh takeover approach for German rival K+S which could likely come in spring next year, German investor newsletter Platow Brief reported on Tuesday, citing “rumours”.

THYSSENKRUPP

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger rules out selling profitable units like elevators, plant construction or automotive components, when asked by the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung whether this could be an option.

AIRBUS

Airbus said on Tuesday it had won certification for the A320neo, paving the way for first delivery of a revamped, best-selling jet that has shored up its joint domination of the global jet market with Boeing.

THOMAS COOK GROUP

British holiday company Thomas Cook said confidence in its progress in the current financial year meant it could restart dividend payments in early 2017, as it reported an expected 4 percent drop in annual profit.

UNITED UTILITIES

United Utilities Plc plans to accelerate its capital expenditure programme for the next five years and invest up to 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in its current financial year, the British water supplier said.

UK MAIL GROUP

UK Mail Group Plc said Chief Executive Guy Buswell has stepped down with immediate effect by mutual agreement.

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail said a tough print advertising market was likely to hit its performance next year after it reported a 4 percent fall in pretax profits for the year to Sept. 30.

BRITVIC

Britvic Plc, the British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango, had seen a slow start to its full-year 2016 due to challenging market conditions, but that it would grow its profit in the year.

